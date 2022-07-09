2022 Kenya Safari — The Big Five

You’ve likely come across the iconic image of a lone acacia stoically poised in a distant savannah sunset. Here is your opportunity to visit that breathtaking terrain and admire all that East Africa has to offer.

This journey of a lifetime provides exclusive access to the reserves and national parks that the Big Five — endangered black rhino, leopard, elephant, buffalo, and lion — call home.

Accompanied by local guides and a naturalist expedition leader, set out on game drives in comfortable vehicles to spot endless wildlife including cheetahs, impalas, zebras, primates, and a myriad of bird species, as well as the Big Five.

Each evening, relax and rejuvenate amidst luxurious accommodations — each offering exceptional hospitality and superior amenities.

With an optional post-tour to experience Amboseli, see why Amboseli National Park is known as the best place in the world to get an up-close look at free-ranging elephants. Although the view of Bascom Hill is breathtaking, take this chance to see the magnificent views of Mount Kilimanjaro.