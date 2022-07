Students, show off your Badger pride with a New Badger yard sign! Local UW alumni will be providing yard signs to welcome local incoming freshmen to the Badger family. Feel free to just come pick up a sign or sit down with us for coffee to talk about all things Wisconsin. We’re here to connect as fellow Badgers and answer any questions.

The registration form offers the option to either attend the event to pick up your sign or arrange another means to receive your sign.