WAA: Kansas City Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 10.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Featuring:

Lisa Bartholomay — professor in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences at UW–Madison

Dinner will be a fajita buffet with appetizers. A cash bar will be available.

Program Schedule

6 p.m. Check-in 7:30 p.m. Program begins 8:30 p.m. Event concludes

Dinner service will continue for at least half an hour after sunset to ensure that any guests observing the Ramadan fast are able to partake.

Boxed meals will be available for guests observing the Ramadan fast, so that they may partake after sunset. Please inform us during registration if you would prefer this option.

About the Speaker

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Kansas City Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.