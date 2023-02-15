WAA: Pakistan Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration – Karachi

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!
These events are free and no registration is needed. Please choose whichever event you’re able to attend—or attend multiple!
About the Program
Enjoy a special presentation:
Managing Archaeology and Archives in Pakistan
Featuring:
Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari, Scholar of Applied Archaeology
Post-Doc at UW-Madison, Department of Archaeology, 2005-2006
About the Speaker
Dr. Lashari works as a Chairperson at the Management Board for Antiquities, Provincial Government. He also chairs the Central Records Office in the Government and manages the public sector initiatives in the preservation of historical assets of the country. His specialization is in applied archaeology.
The WAA: Pakistan Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.