WAA: Pakistan Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration – Karachi

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

These events are free and no registration is needed. Please choose whichever event you’re able to attend—or attend multiple!

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Managing Archaeology and Archives in Pakistan

Featuring:

Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari, Scholar of Applied Archaeology

Post-Doc at UW-Madison, Department of Archaeology, 2005-2006

About the Speaker

Dr. Lashari works as a Chairperson at the Management Board for Antiquities, Provincial Government. He also chairs the Central Records Office in the Government and manages the public sector initiatives in the preservation of historical assets of the country. His specialization is in applied archaeology.

The WAA: Pakistan Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.