Skip Navigation

Las Vegas Bowl – Kansas City Game Watch

Join us at Lew’s Bar and Grill to watch the Las Vegas Bowl. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Sun Devils!

Thursday, Dec. 30
WHEN
December 30, 2021
9:30-11:30 p.m.
WHERE
Lew’s Bar and Grill
7539 Wornall Road
Kansas City, MO
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
Lew’s Bar and Grill
7539 Wornall Road
Kansas City, MO
Thursday, Dec. 30
WHEN
December 30, 2021
9:30-11:30 p.m.
WHERE
Lew’s Bar and Grill
7539 Wornall Road
Kansas City, MO
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance

Related Events

Dec. 16

Holiday Party at Duck Foot Brewing – Mirimar

Chapters
Duck Foot Brewing Co. -Mirimar
San Diego, CA
Dec. 18

Da Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens Midwest Survival Guide Tour

Chapters
Baltimore Comedy Factory