WAA: Kansas City Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 25.

About the program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Ramblings of a Sausage Maker

Featuring:

Alex Pope ’05, owner of the Local Pig Meat Market and Pigwich restaurant

Alex Pope will tell his story of how he got into this business in Kansas City after graduating from UW–Madison with an economics degree. He will also explain how to make sausage from scratch (the right way).

Hors d’oeuvres will be served during happy hour, followed by a buffet featuring your choice of a BBQ pork brisket sandwich, Pigwich sandwich, cheesesteak sandwich, or fried chicken sandwich, all served with house-made fresh fried chips and soft drinks. A cash bar will be available for beer and a selection of canned, premixed cocktails.

Cost

$26 per person

About the speaker

Alex Pope ’05 is the celebrated chef who founded Local Pig Meat Market and Pigwich in Kansas City in 2012. He began his cooking career in Madison while earning a bachelor of science in economics from the UW. Pope was the sous chef at the American Restaurant in Kansas City and the executive chef at the R Bar, where he earned local and national recognition. He focused on whole-animal cooking and sausage making and turned his passion into Local Pig, a butcher shop and charcuterie that exclusively carries humanely raised animals from small family farms within 100 miles of the Kansas City area. In 2019, Local Pig and Pigwich moved to City Market. They have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on the Food Network; the Travel Channel; PBS; and in many local publications.

Program schedule

6 p.m. — Check-in and happy hour

— Check-in and happy hour 7 p.m. — Buffet is served

— Buffet is served 7:45 p.m. — Program

— Program 8:45 p.m. — Event concludes

Additional Information

The WAA: Kansas City Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.