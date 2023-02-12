Journey to Southern Africa

This exceptional journey reveals fascinating local culture and lands brimming with incredible raw beauty, where pristine wilderness teems with exotic wildlife and wonders. Begin your journey of South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe in Cape Town, a jewel of the Western Cape. Tour poignant Robben Island alongside a knowledgeable guide, and spot penguins by the Cape of Good Hope. Then venture out to renowned safari destinations: Kapama Private Game Reserve, Hwange National Park, and Chobe National Park. With expert guides leading the way, search for ambling elephants, sleeping lions, racing antelope, and more as you gain insight into the majestic African bushveld. Along the way, meet welcoming locals in Soweto and other destinations steeped in powerful history. Plus, experience the utmost in luxury aboard Rovos Rail on a three-night train journey! From thundering Victoria Falls to historic Kliptown, Johannesburg to a sunset safari, every moment will touch your heart! This unmatched adventure includes a Rovos Rail journey, two flights within South Africa, and an extensive meal plan featuring wine with dinner!