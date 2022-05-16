2022 Jewels of the Rhine

It’s castles, cathedrals, and old-world charm on this river cruise through Holland, Germany, France, and Switzerland aboard Emerald Waterways’ Emerald Star. Come on this voyage with your fellow Badgers!

Whether you prefer to cycle to Holland’s fishing villages and windmills or cruise the Amsterdam canals fronted by Dutch Golden Age mansions, this adventure has something for everyone. Cruise straight through the heart of picture-book Germany, where you’ll take in the magical medieval history of Cologne, one of Germany’s oldest cities. Wind through the deep-ravined riverbanks of the Rhine Gorge, rich with castles and ancient vineyards. Lace up your hiking boots for a tour of Heidelberg Castle’s Renaissance ruins, and enjoy the refreshing white wines of the Moselle Valley’s terraced vineyards.

Before the journey’s end in Switzerland, visit Strasbourg’s wine cellars and half-timbered homes in “La Petite France,” and hike beneath the Black Forest evergreen canopy of Grimm’s fairy tales. This is an exciting change from the nostalgic hikes along Madison’s Lakeshore Path!

