Jewels of the Rhine with Lucerne

Live your best life on this river cruise through Switzerland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands aboard Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Sky. Begin your adventure with an included two-night, pre-cruise program in Lucerne. From there, you will take a cable car and ice flyer to the magnificent Mount Titlis. Embark in Basel and set out for Breisach, a lovely German town resting among rolling vineyards. Visit Strasbourg’s wine cellars and half-timbered homes in “La Petite France,” and hike beneath the Black Forest evergreen canopy of Grimms’ fairy tales. Lace up your hiking boots for a tour of Heidelberg Castle’s Renaissance ruins, and enjoy the refreshing white wines of the Moselle Valley’s terraced vineyards. In Cologne, take in the city’s medieval history and snap photos of its gothic twin-spired cathedral, which UNESCO declared as a World Heritage Site. Then, spend a full day in Amsterdam, and cruise the canals fronted by stately Dutch Golden Age mansions.

