WAA: Japan Chapter Annual Event

Join the WAA: Japan Chapter on June 11 for their annual event! Have a great time socializing with local Badgers, recognizing notable Japanese alumni, and enjoying great food. Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Chief Alumni Officer Sarah Schutt will also be in attendance.

The cost for this event is ¥1000, payable in cash only at the door.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.