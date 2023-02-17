WAA: Pakistan Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration – Islamabad

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

These events are free and no registration is needed. Please choose whichever event you’re able to attend—or attend multiple!

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Developing Mosquito Repellents Using Indigenous Pakistani Plants

Featuring:

Dr. Muhammad Azeem, Assistant Professor at COMSATS University

Post-Doc at UW-Madison, Department of Botany, Keefover Lab, 2017-2018

About the Speaker

Dr. Azeem received his PhD from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden in 2013. Later on he did his first post-doc at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and his second post-doc at UW-Madison in 2018. His specialization is in Botany and Analytical Biochemistry and Chemical Ecology.

The WAA: Pakistan Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.