Influences on the Midterm Elections

With U.S. midterm elections just weeks away, the pressure to mobilize and motivate voters is rising. How have elections changed in recent years? Are candidates in the general election further from the “electoral center” and therefore more likely to represent extreme views on both sides? How much do political attack ads impact voter behavior, and does fact-checking those ads have any effect? Will policy changes or legal rulings over the past couple years affect voter turnout? How much will foreign influencers impact voters — and what can be done to reduce that impact?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with leading experts who will discuss the upcoming midterm elections. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

Barry Burden, PhD, is a professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center. He is also the Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics. His research and teaching are based in American politics, with an emphasis on electoral politics and representation. He is coeditor of The Measure of American Elections (Cambridge University Press, 2014), author of Personal Roots of Representation (Princeton University Press, 2007), and coauthor of Why Americans Split Their Tickets: Campaigns, Competition, and Divided Government (University of Michigan Press, 2002).

Michael Wagner, PhD, is a professor in the UW’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication. An award-winning teacher, Wagner teaches courses focused on reporting, political communication, media and behavior, physiology and communication, fact-checking, public opinion, and opinion writing. His current research projects include studies of the influence of academic research on policymaking, partisan issue framing in the news media on the electorate, how people connect their religious views to their political preferences, the public consequences of political vilification in politics and the media, the influence of public opinion polls on public opinion itself, redistricting and representation, and more. He also runs the fact-checking website theObservatory with Lucas Graves. Wagner’s work has been widely published across a variety of disciplines and subfields in journals such as Journal of Communication, Political Communication, Annual Review of Political Science, Human Communication Research, and many others. His latest book, Political Behavior in the American Electorate (with Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, William Flanigan, and Nancy Zingale), was published by CQ Press.

A recording and recap of the livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

This event is hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association®.