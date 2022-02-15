Inflation, the Federal Reserve’s Dilemma, and the Stock Market

As inflation continues to rise — now surpassing 7 percent year on year — all corners of our society are feeling the pinch. How is this affecting the labor market and wages? What actions is the Federal Reserve likely to take to reduce inflation? Can they do that without jeopardizing the ongoing recovery in employment? How are inflation and the Federal Reserve’s anticipated actions impacting stock markets and the value of the U.S. dollar? What actions can consumers, investors, businesses, and policymakers take to deal with inflation pressures in both the short and long term?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with leading experts who will discuss key issues at the intersection of policy and the economy. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Kim Ruhl, PhD, the Mary Sue and Mike Shannon Distinguished Chair in Economics and a professor at UW–Madison. He is also associate director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). Ruhl’s research focuses on international economics, models of firm heterogeneity, and national income accounting. He is currently a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a special sworn employee of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, where he studies the ways that multinational firms produce and sell goods and services around the world.

Mike Stohler, PhD, is the chief investment officer of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. He was selected for this role last month after a nationwide search. Previously, he served as the managing director of investments at Washington University (Saint Louis) Investment Management Company (WUIMC). Prior to joining WUIMC, Stohler worked in multi-asset class portfolio management with J.P. Morgan Private Bank. He began his career as a high school physics teacher in Indiana before earning a PhD in physics at Purdue University in 2002. He later received a master of business administration degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Brad Tank MBA’82 is an expert on macroeconomics and monetary policy. He is the chief investment officer and managing director of Neuberger Berman, as well as the global head of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, and Asset Allocation Committees and the Investment Strategy Committee for the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He brings 38 years of industry experience in a variety of executive leadership positions and mutual fund management.

A recording and recap of the livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

This event is hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association®.