Inflation and Its Consequences

Last month, Americans saw the federal reserve issue its largest interest rate increase in 28 years in an effort to curb inflation. Is the current high rate of inflation caused by the pandemic, war-related supply constraints, or excess demand induced by fiscal and monetary policies? How are inflation and interest rate hikes changing the forecasts for U.S. economic growth? Is a recession imminent? What impact will this have on the stock market and the labor market? How can consumers adapt to these challenges?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts who will discuss inflation and its impact on consumers and investors. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

J. Michael Collins, PhD, is the faculty director of the Center for Financial Security. He is also the Fetzer Family Chair in Consumer and Personal Finance in the School of Human Ecology, a professor at the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs, a family economics specialist for the Division of Extension, and an affiliate of the Institute for Research on Poverty and center for Demography and Ecology. Collins studies consumer decision-making in the financial marketplace, including the role of public policy in influencing credit, savings, and investment choices. He founded PolicyLab Consulting Group — a research consulting firm working with national foundations and government agencies — and cofounded SpringFour, an online database for mortgage servicers and counselors.

Paul Leff ’83, MS ’84, is the founder of Warbasse67, which he runs out of New York City. Previously, he cofounded Perry Capital, a hedge fund where he served as partner and chief investment officer for 26 years. Before that, he worked as a principal and portfolio manager at Harvard Management and a trader and research analyst at Kayne, Anderson and Co., where he specialized in corporate reorganizations. He is also a co-owner of the Oakland Raiders, a Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association board member, and the cochairman of the Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund, which provides academic scholarships to disadvantaged students from New York City who wish to attend UW–Madison.

Kim Ruhl, PhD, is the Curt and Sue Culver Professor of Economics. He is also codirector of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). Ruhl’s research focuses on international economics, models of firm heterogeneity, and national income accounting. He is currently a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a special sworn employee of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, where he studies the ways that multinational firms produce and sell goods and services around the world.

A recording and recap of the livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

