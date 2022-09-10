Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Indianapolis Game Watch

Join us at Keystone Sports Review to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!

September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Keystone Sports Review
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter
Keystone Sports Review
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
