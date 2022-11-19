Join us at Keystone Sports Review to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Huskers!
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska – Indianapolis Game Watch
November 19, 2022
WHEN
November 19, 2022
12-2:30 p.m. EST
WHERE
Keystone Sports ReviewView Map and Venue Details
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter
