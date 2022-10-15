Join us at Keystone Sports Review to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Spartans!
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State – Indianapolis Game Watch
October 15, 2022
WHEN
October 15, 2022
3-5:30 p.m.
WHERE
Keystone Sports ReviewView Map and Event Details
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter
