Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Iowa – Indianapolis Game Watch

Join us at Keystone Sports Review to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Hawkeyes!

November 12, 2022
WHEN
November 12, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EST
WHERE
Keystone Sports Review
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter
Keystone Sports Review
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
November 12, 2022
WHEN
November 12, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EST
WHERE
Keystone Sports Review
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter

Related Events

Nov. 12

Wisconsin vs. Iowa – Sacramento Game Watch

Chapters
Clubhouse 56
Sacramento, CA

Alumni award nominations are now open! Nominate a Badger today to highlight UW–Madison’s most outstanding alumni.