Join us at Keystone Sports Review to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!
Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Indianapolis Game Watch
December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
9:15-11:45 p.m. CST
WHERE
Keystone Sports ReviewView Map and Venue Details
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter
December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
9:15-11:45 p.m. CST
WHERE
Keystone Sports ReviewView Map and Venue Details
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter
Related Events
Events on Jackson
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
Los Angeles, CA