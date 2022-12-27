Skip Navigation

Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Indianapolis Game Watch

Join us at Keystone Sports Review to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!

December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
9:15-11:45 p.m. CST
WHERE
Keystone Sports Review
5602 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Indianapolis Chapter
