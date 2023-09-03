Imperial Journey: Poland, Germany, Czech Republic

Explore grand, regal cities rich in culture and compelling history on this exceptional journey through Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic. From beautifully conserved old towns to lovingly rebuilt historic centers, admire Central Europe’s old-world grandeur in Kraków, Warsaw, Berlin, and Prague. You’ll also relish visits to Poland’s colorful Poznań and Germany’s Dresden, filled with baroque gems. Special highlights include a private Chopin concert, an Elbe River cruise through the picturesque Saxon Alps, and a Polish vodka tasting. Learn about significant historical events during educational lectures and guided visits to the Warsaw Uprising Museum and Berlin Wall memorial. In select cities, you can even customize your itinerary. While in Kraków, visit Auschwitz, the former Nazi concentration camp, or Nowa Huta, the former Soviet-designed Socialist community. In Prague, stroll through the magnificent castle or the atmospheric Jewish quarter. This small-group experience features deluxe and centrally located hotels, a high-speed train from Kraków to Warsaw, and a generous meal plan with wine at dinner.

Request a Brochure >