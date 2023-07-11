Icons of Sweden and the Baltic Sea

Head north for an unforgettable journey through the purest jewels of the Baltics and Scandinavia! Make your way from Denmark to Sweden and everywhere in between aboard Oceania Cruises’ Marina. Hop on a historic train ride through the German countryside or see the Berlin Wall. Stroll the cobbled streets of Rønne and explore the medieval quarter of Gdynia. From Klaipėda to Riga to Tallinn, get a taste of Baltic heritage. See old Lithuanian fishing villages, grand boulevards of German Art Nouveau buildings, artisans working amber, and winding walks through moody medieval streetscapes. Stop off in Helsinki for must-see modern architecture and souvenir snapshots at the open-air market. Before bidding farewell to Marina, spend two days in Saint Petersburg. Cruise its canals and see its onion-domed cathedrals and palaces.