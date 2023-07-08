Skip Navigation

Iceland and Scotland Adventure

Join this unforgettable cruise through Belgium, Scotland, Denmark, and Iceland aboard an extraordinary ship, Oceania Cruises’ Riviera. From London (Southampton) to Reykjavík, this tour is filled with gorgeous green coasts and iconic museums you don’t want to miss. Visit Antwerp, home of Rubens and Brueghel, who are two famous painters of the 17th century. Explore the rich history of Edinburgh, and retrace the steps of ill-fated Scottish heroes at Culloden Battlefield near Invergordon. Then, make a stop in Kirkwall, where UNESCO-listed Heart of Neolithic Orkney features the 5,000-year-old Standing Stones of Stenness. Take a trip to the mysterious Faroe Islands or cast your line in the tiny fishing village of Eskifjörður. Surround yourself with Icelandic folk culture in Akureyri and settle in for an Icelandic lobster feast in Reykjavík.

July 8-21, 2023
WHEN
July 8-21, 2023
STARTING PRICE

$5,099

TOUR OPERATOR(S)
Go Next
