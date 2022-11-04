Investment Banking Club Reunion

Please join us for the first official on-campus Investment Banking Club (IBC) Reunion. This is your chance to reconnect with peers and the UW, build your professional network, and share your experiences and insights with current IBC student members. You’ll hear from Wisconsin School of Business (WSB) leadership about new initiatives and enhancements to the finance major. Then, hear from current IBC leadership about club activities, recruitment growth, diversity initiatives, and strategic vision. In addition, you’ll hear from a distinguished panel of IBC alumni who will share their career insights and perspectives, and how alumni like you have been instrumental in continued club success.

RSVP by October 28.

Football game tickets and hotel accommodations are not included. You may purchase football tickets by October 15 using the link and instructions provided in your confirmation email after you register.

You may also reserve lodging in one of our hotel blocks. Discounts are available until October 15. Hotel rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis. We have a hotel block available at the Hilton Garden Inn; use the code IBC. We also have a hotel block available at SpringHill Suites; no code is required.

Schedule

Friday, Nov. 4

8 p.m. Informal welcome gathering at Local Bar TBD

Saturday, Nov. 5

Time TBD IBC Tailgate

IBC Tailgate Time TBD Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins football game at Camp Randall

Sunday, Nov. 6

10 a.m.–1 p.m. Breakfast and formal program in the atrium and Plenary Room at Grainger Hall

Speakers

WSB Speakers

Marisa Mackey Palmer ’99 is a senior lecturer at WSB, where she teaches Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Business Valuation to undergraduate and graduate students. She is a winner of WSB’s Educational Innovation Award and was named one of the “Favorite Business Professors of the Class of 2020” by Poets & Quants magazine. Prior to joining WSB, Palmer worked ten years on Wall Street, including as an investment banker in the telecom group at Lehman Brothers and as a credit analyst at the hedge fund Tudor Investment Corporation. For the next ten years, she taught Wall Street. She led the Americas division at Adkins, Matchett & Toy; spearheaded the creation of GLG University in the financial services division of Gerson Lehrman Group; and helped develop the educational strategy for the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). In addition to her teaching responsibilities at UW–Madison, Palmer recently cofounded Acton Academy Madison West, an innovative learner-driven elementary school in Madison. Palmer earned a bachelor’s degree in economics with a math emphasis and political science with honors from UW–Madison. She earned her MBA from Columbia Business School.

Investment Panel Featuring IBC Founders and Former Leaders

Joe Coyne ’07 is the managing partner of Studio VC, a New York City-based venture capital firm. Founded in 2016, Studio VC focuses on partnering with b2b SaaS, financial technology, and internet entrepreneurs in their first institutional funding round. Today, the firm manages more than 30 portfolio companies across two venture capital funds. Prior to joining Studio VC, Coyne helped build Samsung Next’s venture capital team in New York City, which focused on deep-tech enabled software businesses. While at Samsung, Coyne performed all aspects of deal sourcing, diligence, and negotiation, with a focus on early- and growth-stage software and services investments. During his tenure at Samsung, his initial investments realized two exists: Automated Insights sold to vista equity-backed STATS Inc. and LoopPay was sold to Samsung Electronics to create the technical backbone for Samsung Pay. In 2009, Coyne joined Bain Capital Ventures Investments in Boston, Massachusetts. While at Bain Capital, he worked on both early-stage and growth-equity investments in a variety of industires, including business services, consumer technology, marketing services, eCommerce, and digital media. He also worked closely with numerous portfolio companies on strategic planning, business development, and company exists. Earlier in his career, Coyne worked in the mergers and acquisitions group at Merrill Lynch in New York, where he advised clients across diverse industries on a variety of strategic and financial transactions. Coyne received his BBA from UW–Madison and his MBA from Harvard Business School, where his studies concentrated on investments, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Alumni panel discussion to be moderated by Charlie Forbes, former IBC president and 2023 incoming investment banking analyst at Rothschild & Co.

IBC Student Speakers

Additional Information

Wheelchair-accessible and gender-neutral restrooms are available on campus. For information on parking, bus routes, accessible entrances, and more, please view the university’s interactive campus map. Please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs when you register.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest COVID-19 public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.