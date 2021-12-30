Badger Football: BADGER HUDDLE Tailgate at the Las Vegas Bowl

Badger fans, get ready to tackle the bowl game by first celebrating the Wisconsin way at the BADGER HUDDLE®. Packed with food, fun, and festivities, this is your place to play. Score tickets now to the official Wisconsin tailgate, that includes:

Tasty eats and thirst quenchers — featuring house smoked brisket, pickle brined chicken, rollin’ smoke BBQ mac, granny apple slaw, twisted tater chips, assorted desserts, and complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks

Musical entertainment

Special appearances by Wisconsin athletics personalities and Bucky Badger

Entertainment by the UW Marching Band and the UW Spirit Squad

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PST

Deadline to purchase is Monday, December 20.

Hurry, order your tickets now because Badger bowl tailgates commonly sell out, and space is limited. We can’t guarantee walk-up sales on the day of the bowl.

Cost

$75 per adult

$50 per child (ages 3–12)

Free for children ages two and under.

Carry-In Policies

The Huddle tailgate will adhere to the same clear bag policy as Allegiant Stadium. See the stadium’s clear bag policy for complete details.

Parking

Parking is not included. Please visit the Allegiant Stadium website for information on parking.

IMPORTANT: Transportation to Allegiant Stadium following the tailgate is on your own. Get driving directions.

Questions

Check out our post-season events FAQ or contact the Wisconsin Alumni Association at waa@uwalumni.com, 608-262-2551, or toll-free at 888-947-2586.

Due to the commitment for products and services that WFAA must make, there are no refunds for BADGER HUDDLE tickets. All BADGER HUDDLE ticket sales are final.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. All registered guests will be sent information about COVID-19 protocols prior to the event. If updated guidance requires further changes to the date, time, or location of the event, registered guests will be notified via email.

Please check the Allegiant Stadium’s COVID protocol’s site to view requirements for the game.

Need Bowl Game Tickets?

For Las Vegas Bowl tickets, visit the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office. For information on tickets for children, please see Allegiant Stadium’s child ticket policy.