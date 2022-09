Join the WAA: African American Affinity Group at a happy hour reception as we kick-off Homecoming weekend! Alumni and friends will be welcomed back to campus to reconnect and enjoy an evening of fun, with complimentary drinks and appetizers sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association! The new Black Badgers t-shirt will also be available for those in attendance.

If unable to attend, please consider making a donation to the African American Affinity Group scholarship to share your Badger pride!