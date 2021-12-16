Skip Navigation

Holiday Party at Duck Foot Brewing – Mirimar

Join San Diego Badgers – and friends – for a holiday party! It’s been too long, and we can’t think of a better reason to get together and celebrate.

Centrally located, Duck Foot Brewing at Mirimar will be our host for the evening. Registration includes a drink ticket and appetizers. Any additional revenue will go to support our scholarship fund!

A food truck will be on site for individuals to purchase larger fare if needed. Come as you are- business casual, holiday festive, ugly sweaters- whatever you choose!

Please contact Chelsea Walczak Vircks (ccwalczak@uwalumi.com) with any questions.

Thank you & can’t wait to see you!

Thursday, Dec. 16
WHEN
December 16, 2021
6-9 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Duck Foot Brewing Co. -Mirimar
8920 Kenamar Dr #210
San Diego, CA
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
WAA: San Diego Chapter
