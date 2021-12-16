Holiday Party at Duck Foot Brewing – Mirimar

Join San Diego Badgers – and friends – for a holiday party! It’s been too long, and we can’t think of a better reason to get together and celebrate.

Centrally located, Duck Foot Brewing at Mirimar will be our host for the evening. Registration includes a drink ticket and appetizers. Any additional revenue will go to support our scholarship fund!

A food truck will be on site for individuals to purchase larger fare if needed. Come as you are- business casual, holiday festive, ugly sweaters- whatever you choose!

Please contact Chelsea Walczak Vircks (ccwalczak@uwalumi.com) with any questions.

Thank you & can’t wait to see you!