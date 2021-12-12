Our Annual Balboa Island Holiday Walk

Sunday, December 12, is the date for our holiday dinner and Wisconsin-style fun and caroling! Come for one or both!

This year’s theme for the Annual Christmas Lights and Carols on Newport Beach’s famous Balboa Island is “Jingle on the Waves.” Come see the beautifully decorated homes and serenade Balboa Island residents with door-to-door caroling. This is a fun event for Badgers of all ages (and even their dogs) to get in the holiday spirit!

Dress warmly and Badger festive because we’ll award prizes for Most Spirited Badger, Most Keeping with Christmas in Wisconsin, and Most Outrageous!

Before the Holiday Walk, join us for a light dinner/drinks at the Harborside Restaurant inside the Historic Balboa Pavilion at 400 Main Street, Newport Beach peninsula. It will begin at 4 p.m., but you can arrive between 4 and 5 p.m. We will depart from the restaurant no later than 6 p.m. to take the Balboa Island Ferry to the Holiday Walk start/end point on the Balboa Island side at Agate Avenue.

If you can’t make dinner, but still want to join in the Holiday Walk, plan to meet by 6:30 p.m. SHARP at the Balboa Island dock on 100 Agate Avenue. The walk will cover about one mile and will take 1 to 1.5 hours. It’s okay to cut your stroll short at your discretion.

Please let us know if you will be attending dinner and the stroll or the stroll only (please specify the number of adults and kids attending in any case).

The WAA: Orange County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. We encourage participants to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.