Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!

September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
View Map and Event Details
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
View Map and Event Details

Related Events

Sept. 10

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Bay Area Game Watch

Chapters
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
San Francisco, CA