Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!
Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Heart of Illinois Game Watch
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
