Wisconsin vs. Purdue – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!

October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
