Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!
Wisconsin vs. Purdue – Heart of Illinois Game Watch
October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the HeightsView Map and Event Details
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
