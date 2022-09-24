Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Buckeyes!
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State – Heart of Illinois Game Watch
September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
6:30-9 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
