Wisconsin vs. Ohio State – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Buckeyes!

September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
6:30-9 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
