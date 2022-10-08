Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Wildcats!

October 8, 2022
WHEN
October 8, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
