Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Aggies!

September 17, 2022
WHEN
September 17, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
