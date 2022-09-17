Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Aggies!
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State – Heart of Illinois Game Watch
September 17, 2022
WHEN
September 17, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the HeightsView Map and Event Details
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
September 17, 2022
WHEN
September 17, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the HeightsView Map and Event Details
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
Related Events
Mercado on Fifth
Moline, IL