Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Spartans!
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State – Heart of Illinois Game Watch
October 15, 2022
WHEN
October 15, 2022
3-5:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
