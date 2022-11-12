Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Iowa – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Hawkeyes!

November 12, 2022
WHEN
November 12, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CST
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
View Map and Venue Details
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
November 12, 2022
WHEN
November 12, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CST
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
View Map and Venue Details

Related Events

Nov. 12

Wisconsin vs. Iowa – Sacramento Game Watch

Chapters
Clubhouse 56
Sacramento, CA

Alumni award nominations are now open! Nominate a Badger today to highlight UW–Madison’s most outstanding alumni.