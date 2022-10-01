Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!

October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
11 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
View Map and Event Details
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
11 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
View Map and Event Details

Related Events

Oct. 1

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Indianapolis Game Watch

Chapters
Keystone Sports Review
Indianapolis, IN
Oct. 1

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Bay Area Game Watch

Chapters
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
San Francisco, CA