WAA: Heart of Illinois Ronald McDonald House Brat Fest

The HOI Chapter is hosting dinner at the Ronald McDonald House in Peoria and we need 10 volunteers to help set up, grill, serve and play hosts to the residents. We are looking forward to providing an authentic Wisconsin-themed dinner (think brats!) to our worthy guests. We have a limited capacity of 10 volunteers.

First come, first served.

The WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email.