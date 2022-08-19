We are thrilled to announce our latest in-person event at Mercado on Fifth in the Quad Cities. Join fellow UW alumni for an exciting evening featuring live Latin music, over a dozen taco trucks and several craft and retail vendors.
Thank you to WAA Heart of Illinois Board member, Maria Ontiveros, for hosting. Inspired by her late grandfather, Maria and her family have brought to life a vibrant open-air market celebrating Hispanic culture. Maria is also a 2022 WAA Forward Award recipient.
WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter Mercado on Fifth Badger Outing
August 19, 2022
