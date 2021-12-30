Skip Navigation

Las Vegas Bowl – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Brasky’s Bar and Grill to watch the Las Vegas Bowl. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Sun Devils!

Thursday, Dec. 30
WHEN
December 30, 2021
9:30-11:30 p.m.
WHERE
Brasky’s Bar and Grill
9901 Knoxville Ave
Peoria, IL
COST
Free Entrance
