Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Heart of Illinois Game Watch

Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!

December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
8:15-10:45 p.m. CST
WHERE
Oliver’s in the Heights
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter
