Join us at Oliver’s in the Heights to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!
Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Heart of Illinois Game Watch
December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
8:15-10:45 p.m. CST
WHERE
Oliver’s in the HeightsView Map and Venue Details
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
HOST(S)
WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter
December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
8:15-10:45 p.m. CST
WHERE
Oliver’s in the HeightsView Map and Venue Details
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
1231 E. Samuel Ave
Peoria Heights, IL
HOST(S)
WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter
Related Events
Events on Jackson
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
Los Angeles, CA