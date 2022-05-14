WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

A free Zoom option is available for guests who prefer to attend virtually. Please contact Tim Hasler ’01 for the link.

Register by May 11.

About the Program

Enjoy a special program honoring Badger of the Year Nicole Robertson ’96 as well as other accomplished Badgers and scholarship recipients in our area.

Badger of the Year honorees are selected based on leadership in their professions, service in their communities, and/or contributions to volunteer organizations.

Program Schedule

5:30 p.m. — Check-in

— Check-in 6:30 p.m. — Dinner

— Dinner 7:10 p.m. — Program begins

— Program begins 9 p.m. — Event concludes

About the Speaker

Nicole Robertson ’96 has spent more than two decades dedicated to public health and civic engagement. She currently works for the American Cancer Society (ACS) as senior manager of Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships for Central/Southern Illinois. She leads a team of population health experts to build collaborative partnerships with health care systems, local health departments, federally qualified health centers, and other organizations to implement evidence-based cancer prevention strategies, eliminate cancer disparities, and reduce cancer mortality. Prior to joining ACS, she was a clinical associate faculty member and associate program director at the University of Illinois College of Medicine–Peoria. She directed a special curricular program for medical students that focused on the intersection of health equity and innovation to reduce health disparities for the most vulnerable populations. She maintains a faculty appointment and continues to teach students about social/structural determinants of health and population health approaches to care.

Buffet

Salads

Pasta salad

Seasonal greens, tomato, shredded cheese & cucumbers French dressing Italian dressing Ranch dressing



Entrees

Filet of salmon served with garlic butter

Grilled chicken breast served with Florentine sauce

Slied pork loin served with Apple Jack sauce

Starch

Garlic whipped potatoes

Warm rolls & butter

Vegetable

Green bean medley

Dessert

Strawberry cheese cake

Chocolate fudge cake

Additional Information

The WAA: Heart of Illinois Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.