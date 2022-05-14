Hike and Wine Tasting

The Bay Area covers a nine county region and it is difficult for local Badgers to attend events that are at large distances from home. While everyone in the Bay Area is invited, this event provides easy access for those in the South Bay. As noted in the email, the wine tasting is optional following the hike. Also, for those who decide not to hike but want to join us for the wine tasting, that is fine as well. The goal is for local Badgers to meet in a beautiful setting and share stories about our time in Madison and make connections. You will also meet some of the local Bay Area Badger Board members who arrange these and other events to bring Badgers together. There is a maximum of 20 people for the hosted wine tasting but no limit for the hiking. The hike will start at 9:30 am and the wine tasting at 11 am. Hope you can join us.