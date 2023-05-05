Cruise the Heart of Europe

Sail through Central Europe along the storied Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers — legendary waterways with fascinating histories. Unpack aboard an exclusively chartered first-class river ship, and settle in for a once-in-a-lifetime cruise. Enjoy an intimate look at five distinct countries: the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Slovakia. Awaken each day to medieval villages, vibrant capitals, enchanting vistas, and lauded UNESCO World Heritage sites. Centuries of heritage unfold in cities steeped in the legacies of great empires like Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest. Glide by idyllic landscapes of fairy-tale villages, castle-crowned hilltops, and the beautiful Middle Rhine and Wachau valleys. Along the way, join local experts for enriching discussions and take part in immersive cultural experiences, including a traditional German Frühschoppen. Plus, thoughtfully planned shore excursions allow you to customize your time. This unforgettable cruise features all meals, including wine, beer, and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. No single supplement!

