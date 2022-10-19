Skip Navigation

Family-Friendly Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Calling all super sleuths! Get in the spirit of UW Homecoming wherever you are by participating in this family-friendly virtual scavenger hunt. Enjoy seeking out everyday objects (with Badger themes) and sharing your discoveries on social using #UWHC. To give the fun quotient an even bigger boost, wear your favorite UW red when you go out on the hunt. And, who knows, you might even spy a special appearance by everyone’s favorite Badger.

Registration is required to obtain the link to join in.

Schedule

5:30 p.m.Welcome from the Wisconsin Alumni Association
5:35 p.m.Scavenger hunt begins
6:15 p.m.“If You Want to Be a Badger” sing-along
6:30 p.m.Event concludes
October 19, 2022
WHEN
October 19, 2022
5:30-6:30 p.m. CDT
October 19, 2022
WHEN
October 19, 2022
5:30-6:30 p.m. CDT

Related Events

Oct. 21

UW Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally

Homecoming
Alumni Park and One Alumni Place
Oct. 22

Divine Nine Plaza Kickback

Homecoming
Divine Nine Plaza and Student Activity Center