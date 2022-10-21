UW Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally

Celebrate the thrill of UW Homecoming at this family-friendly event. With spirited activities and fun festivities around every turn, you’ll burst with Badger pride from the moment you arrive. Then, feel your excitement soar even higher during the pep rally featuring the famed UW Marching Band, followed by a show-stopping fireworks display. To be held rain or shine, this drop-in extravaganza has been entertaining Badgers of all ages since 2017. And this year, you can expect another blockbuster of a block party.

Schedule

6 p.m. UW Homecoming Parade presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee 7 p.m. Block Party in Alumni Park and One Alumni Place 8:15 p.m. Pep Rally on the Terrace stage 8:45 p.m. Fireworks over Lake Mendota (weather permitting)

Featured Activities

Silent disco with DJ Ace (Vanessa McDowell ’03), DJ Mando (Armando Saafir ’16), DJ Mike Carlson, and DJ Nick Nice (Nick Andreano ’92)

Face painting and glitter tattoos from Funny Faces

360-degree photo booth

Art activity

Stargazing with Washburn Observatory (weather permitting)

Magician Matthew Teague

Hot cocoa and cider

Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show

UW Homecoming Pep Rally featuring the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, the UW Women’s basketball team, and Sarah Schutt, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association

Fireworks over Lake Mendota (weather permitting)

Parking

There are numerous campus parking ramps near One Alumni Place and Alumni Park. Lot 6, the Helen C. White Library Parking Garage, is located across the street from Memorial Union at 600 N. Park Street. Lot 46, at the corner of Lake Street and Johnson Street, is also a good option, as is the State Street Campus Garage at 415 N. Lake Street. Visit the UW’s visitor parking page for more information, parking maps, locations, and hours.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow all applicable COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests at these in-person events. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to an event, we will update you via email.