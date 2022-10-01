Habitat for Humanity – Landscaping Day

Join the Twin Cities Badgers as we partner with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. We will begin work at 9am and work until 3:30. Our site will be in Minneapolis, but we have not been provided a specific address at this time. Landscaping projects will be working alongside volunteer Master Gardeners and their staff . Please plan on showing up on time and staying for your entire shift. It is possible the project(s) will finish up before 3:00pm, but depending on the amount of work and volunteers, please plan to be there the whole time. No construction or landscaping experience is required, just a willingness to work hard and to learn!



Please note that we work in light rain but will suspend or cancel work in severe weather. Bring garden or work gloves, though we will have clean gloves available for those without. Masks and social distancing may be required depending on health guidance at the time of your event. More specific details and addresses will be provided as we receive them.

Location to be determined.

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.