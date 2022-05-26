WAA: Green County Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Understanding Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Featuring:

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD, professor of comparative politics and international relations, and former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia

This talk will discuss the causes of the conflict, how the war is going, what the implications are for Ukraine, Russia, and global politics and economics, and what can be done. A plated meal will be served featuring your choice of a beef, fish, or vegetarian entrée. A cash bar will be available.

Cost

$40 per person

$30 for 2017–21 grads

No charge for current scholarship recipients

About the Speaker

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW–Madison. Her research on Russian politics; nationalism, identity, and ethnic politics; political economy and state statistics (national accounts); and international norms has been published by numerous outlets, including Cambridge University Press, Cornell University Press, Perspectives on Politics, Comparative Politics, Political Analysis, Social Science Quarterly, Post-Soviet Affairs, and others. At UW–Madison, Herrera teaches courses on comparative politics, social identity, and post-communist politics. Before arriving in Madison in 2007, Herrera was the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Social Sciences at Harvard University (1999–2007). She is also a former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia; former codirector of the Institute for Regional and International Studies; and former director of the UW–Madison partnership with Nazarbayev University.

Program Schedule

6 p.m. — Check-in

— Check-in 6:30 p.m. — Dinner is served

— Dinner is served 7 p.m. — Program begins

Additional Information

The WAA: Green County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. At this time, masks are optional.



If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.