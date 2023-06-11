Greek Isles Odyssey

Immerse yourself in the history and culture of Greece and Turkey. Be among the first to sail Oceania Cruises’ new ship, Vista, on this cruise from Athens (Piraeus) to Istanbul. Begin your journey in Athens and set sail for Santorini. Sample vintage vino at a renowned winery, where the house-dotted cliffs are the perfect backdrop for a glass of Brusco. Indulge your historic side at the Palace of Knossos, a sophisticated, monumental palace that scholars believe to be the mythical Labyrinth of King Minos. As you make your way through Turkey’s turquoise coast, dive into traditional Turkish culture in Bodrum and Antalya. Spend a day in Rhodes admiring the pristine beaches and unforgettable views. Marvel at the famed Library of Celsus and the Grand Theater of Ephesus before ending your journey in Istanbul.