Great Pacific Northwest

Head onboard American Queen Voyages’ American Empress to explore the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy an included pre-cruise hotel stay in Vancouver, Washington. Sail to Astoria where you can climb to the top of the Astoria Column — a monument to the West — and see the natural riches it offers. Cruise on to Stevenson, where you can take in the power of the mighty Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. Spend a day in The Dalles and immerse yourself in the past filled with gold miners and gun slingers. In Richland, browse the unique shops and cafés downtown. Before saying farewell in Spokane, head to Clarkston to experience the breathtaking gateway to Hells Canyon, America’s deepest river gorge.