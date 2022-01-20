Skip Navigation

Gluten-Free Food and Beer Tasting in Jack London Square Oakland

Join the Bay Area Badgers on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buck Wild Brewing near Oakland’s historic Jack London Warehouse District to enjoy beer from California’s first dedicated gluten-free brewery and food from their kitchen partner Kitava (owned by a UW alumnus!). Connect with local alumni, network in a relaxed setting, and enjoy some delicious food and drink while learning how in the world you make gluten-free beer (and food) that tastes great! We look forward to seeing you at this fun event, while supporting a local Badger-owned small business.

In order to make others feel safe, we will be checking vaccination cards when you check in at the event.  

Age: 21+

Attire: Casual red and white

Thursday, Jan. 20
WHEN
January 20, 2022
6-8 p.m. PST
WHERE
Buck Wild Brewery
401 Jackson St.
Oakland, CA
View Map and Event Details
COST
$45
HOST(S)
WAA: Bay Area Badgers
