Gladiators to Gondolas

Weave your way through the mythical Mediterranean on this cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Riviera. Cruise the terracotta-lined waters of the Amalfi Coast, and visit Valletta to see the celebrated Saint John’s Co-Cathedral. Under the gaze of Mount Etna, revel in the flavor of handcrafted Sicilian wines poured straight from the source. In Katakolon and Corfu, travel back in time to ancient Greece, and in Dubrovnik, indulge your historic side as you traverse the lanes of the Old Town, filled with fortresses and fortification. In Koper, taste the flavors of Slovenia as you meander markets and sample small-town staples. Finally, sink into the magic of Venice — glide the Grand Canal in a gondola as Italian musicians serenade you.